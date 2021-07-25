Belgium’s gymnasts shine at the Olympics

Nina Derwael scores an unprecedented 15.366 on the uneven bars. It’s the best score of the qualification round, even better than that of her main rival Sunisa Lee and takes her through to the final.

Lisa Vaelen scores 14.100, while Jutta Verkest and Maellyse Brassart don’t let the side down.

On the beam Derwael scores 13.766 taking her into the all-round final. Jutta Verkest puts down her best score on the beam, 13.666 taking her to the all-round final too. Lisa Vaelen has a more difficult time, but Brassart’s performance allows Belgium to qualify for the team final. It’s a party!