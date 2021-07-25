More torrential rain on the way

There’s a dry start to the day in many areas on Sunday with fog in places and a little rain in western parts. During the course of the day showers may materialise. Thundery showers may prove to be pretty torrential in places. Up to 20 litres of rain per square metre is forecast.

There is a yellow weather warning for the entire country urging people to be vigilant with regard to the weather situation.

Tonight expect more showers that may turn thundery. Drier conditions move in over night with showers and the chance of thunder in western parts.

Thundery showers are possible on Monday both in the morning and the afternoon. The downpours may be torrential in the afternoon with hail and gusts.