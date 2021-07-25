Thunderstorm brings fresh flood misery

Dozens of cars were swept away as were cobble stones and sheets of asphalt. The floods triggered gas leaks, fires, fuel leaks and damaged many roads.

“It was just like last week. This time round the left bank of the River Meuse is affected. We are concentrating on rescuing people and stabilising homes. Some evacuations were needed out of security concerns” fire-fighters say.

The mayor of Namur rated the situation ‘worse than last week’. Several neighbourhoods are flooded. Hospitals and care homes suffered water damage too.



In Walloon Brabant streams of mud caused problems in Chaumont-Gistoux, Walhain and Wavre. In some streets the mud stood half a metre high.