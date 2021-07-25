Thunderstorm wreaks havoc up in Antwerp
In Flanders Antwerp Province bore the brunt of last night’s storm damage. Across the province heavy thunderstorms wreaked havoc.
There was flooding in Zandhoven, while in Nijlen the fire service received countless calls about flooded streets and cellars. Lier too was affected.
The City of Antwerp suffered torrential rain too. The fire service received over a hundred calls. The district of Deurne was most badly affected. Lightning struck a home in Ekeren. Fortunately nobody was injured.