Valley of the Demer heaves sigh of relief
After last week’s floods the prospect of fresh rain caused great consternation in Flemish Brabant and Limburg in the Valley of the River Demer. Fortunately no floods materialised.
The authorities in the area remain vigilant. The waters of the River Demer are still particularly high like here at Testelt. If the water level rises any further, floods will be on the cards. The ground is still saturated from last week’s rain and groundwater levels rise the minute a downpour starts.