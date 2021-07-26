Belgian First Division kicks off with a good few surprises
Just two weeks since the end of the European Football Championships the Belgian domestic competition got under way again last weekend. It was a weekend with plenty of goals, some controversy, one match having to be abandoned due to the weather and a Brussels derby that saw newly promoted Union Saint-Gilloise beat RSC Anderlecht in what was their first league meeting in 48 years. But above all it was the first time since October of last year that (a limited number of) fans were able to go to the stadium to cheer on their favourite team.
The season kicked of on Friday evening with Standard de Liège v KRC Genk. Standard seemed to be heading for victory after Laifis’ 69th minute goal. However, a Bongonda goal in the 2nd minute of injury time saw Genk salvage a point.
On Saturday OHL drew 1-1 at home against Zulte Waregem. KV Kortrijk had little trouble seeing off newly promoted Seraing, beating them 2-0. KV Oostende were beaten 0-3 at home by Sporting Charleroi. The match between Beerschot and Cercle Brugge was abandoned due to torrential rain.
On Sunday KV Mechelen enjoyed a 3-2 home win against Royal Antwerp FC in what was a particularly enjoyable match to watch for the neutral fan.
The Champions Club Brugge equalised in the 13th (!!) minute of stoppage time to salvage a point from their home game against KAS Eupen. The match ended 2-2.
Later, the Brussel derby, the first league encounter between RSC Anderlecht and Union Saint-Gilloise since 1973, saw newly promoted Union take all three points. In what was a deserved 1-3 victory Union were the better side against an at times lacklustre Anderlecht.
Once again KAA Genk started their season with a defeat. The canaries of Sint-Truiden were on song on Sunday evening with three goals in the last half hour of the matching turning a two-goal deficit into a 3-2 win.