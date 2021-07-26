Belgian First Division kicks off with a good few surprises

On Sunday KV Mechelen enjoyed a 3-2 home win against Royal Antwerp FC in what was a particularly enjoyable match to watch for the neutral fan.

The Champions Club Brugge equalised in the 13th (!!) minute of stoppage time to salvage a point from their home game against KAS Eupen. The match ended 2-2.

Later, the Brussel derby, the first league encounter between RSC Anderlecht and Union Saint-Gilloise since 1973, saw newly promoted Union take all three points. In what was a deserved 1-3 victory Union were the better side against an at times lacklustre Anderlecht.

Once again KAA Genk started their season with a defeat. The canaries of Sint-Truiden were on song on Sunday evening with three goals in the last half hour of the matching turning a two-goal deficit into a 3-2 win.