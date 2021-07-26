Minister welcomes Wortel Colony’s addition to UNESCO list

The Wortel site was originally a free agricultural colony, where poor families lived in separate farmhouses. They each had their own tract of land to work. Life was not easy there. Many of those at the free agricultural colony had little or no experience of farming and the ground there was not very fertile.

In 1870 Wortel was bought by the state. It became an “Agricultural Colony of Benevolence”. Male vagrants and beggars were admitted there and worked under surveillance on the land and in workhouses. The town planner Victor Besme converted the Wortel Estate to facilitate its change of function. The farmland worked by the vagrant farm dates from this time.

Nowadays, the Wortel Estate houses a children’s farm and the Klapekster Centre where you can learn more about natural environment at Wortel.