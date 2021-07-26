More than half a million people to be vaccinated in Flanders this week

44,000 children between the ages of 12 and 15 will be sent a vaccination invitation in the coming days, the rest of those in this age group have already been sent an invitation and some have already been vaccinated.

487,561 second doses will be administered this week. Of these more than three-quarters will be of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The remainder (113,587) are more or less evenly divided between the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines.

From next week the pace of the vaccination campaign will start to slow with 376,190 vaccinations planned of which 115,026 first doses. 420,000 vaccinations are planned for the week commencing 9 August. From mid-August the number of vaccinations administered at the region’s vaccination centres will fall to 162,201 doses/week.

So far 4.9 million people in Flanders have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is almost 75% of the entire population and almost 90% of all adults. Of these 3.6 million people (66% of the adult population in Flanders) are fully immunised against coronavirus.