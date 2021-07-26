The latest from Tokyo

Although her time of 1:07.93 was almost a second above her Belgian record it was only good enough for 26th place a not enough to see her progress further.

Our hockey men’s 1-3 win against Germany sees them top the group with 6 points from their first two games. The Red Lions will take on South Africa in their next game on Tuesday.

In the street skateboarding competition Lorre Bruggeman scored 9.27 points that earned her 11th place in the qualifiers.

The mountain biker Jens Schuermans was disappointed with his 18th place in the men’s cross country. He had hoped to improve on his performance in Rio 5 years ago when he also came in 18th.

The swimmer Louis Croenen has made it through to the semi-finals of the 200 metres butterfly. His time of 1 minute 55.78 seconds was good enough for 14th place in his qualifier.

In their match against The Netherlands our men’s basketball team the Belgian Lions beat the Netherlands 17-18. The Lions are now as good as certain of a place in the quarter finals. I earlier the Belgian Lions had lost 20-21 to China.

In sailing Emma Plasschaert came in 11th in the 3 and 8th in the 4 regattas of the Laser Radial competition.

Meanwhile, in the Laser Standard Series Wannes Van Laer is currently 30th after the 2nd regatta. 33rd in the first regatta 25th in the 2nd regatta.