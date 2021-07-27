Belgian Cats beat Australian Opals in first group stage game at Tokyo Olympics

The Washington Mystics forward Emma Meesseman scored no few than 32 of Belgium’s 85 points. 22 of Meesseman’s points were scored in the second half when the Cats turned a one-point deficit into a commanding victory.

The Cats started out mediocre but got improved with each passing quarter.

Belgium trailed 41-37 at half time.

Other big scorers for Belgium were Antonia Delaere with 17 points and Julie Allemand that scored 16 points and dished 11 assists.

The Belgian Cats’ next group stage match will be against Puerto Rico on Friday.