Casse bags bronze for Belgium
The judoka Mattias Casse has won Team Belgium’s second medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games. After his disappointment at not making it to the - 81kg men’s judo final, the 23-year-old from Antwerp Province floored his Georgian opponent Tato Grigalashivili with an ippon in the play-off for bronze.
The reigning World Champion had hoped to take gold at the Tokyo Olympics, but lost his semi-final against the Japanese judoka Takanori Nagase, who is ranked 13th in the World.
Mattias Casse’s bronze medal is Team Belgium’s second medal at the Tokyo Olympics after the cyclist Wout Van Aert took silver on Saturday.