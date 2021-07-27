Code Yellow weather warning for the whole country

Some of the storms could be quite intense with a large amount of rain and/or hail falling in a short space of time. During the evening the frequency of the thunderstorms will diminish from the west. Temperatures on Tuesday will top 17°C on the High Fens (Liège Province) and 23°C in the Kempen in the north of Antwerp and Limburg provinces. In between storms winds will be moderate south-southwesterlies.

During the evening and on Tuesday night the number of showers will reduce from the west. However, central and especially eastern areas could still see some rain, albeit it less intense than during the day. Minimum temperatures will range from 12°C to 15°C and the wind will be generally moderate south-south-westerly.

However, there will be strong winds in coastal areas. On Wednesday we can expect cloud with some scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms.

By the evening it will be dry with cloud clearing from the west. Maximum temperatures will reach between 17°C and 18°C in the Ardennes and 20°C to 22°C in Flanders.

There will be a similar picture on Thursday with scattered showers and temperatures topping between 17°C and 21°C.