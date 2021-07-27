Flood death toll reaches 41, 2 people still missing

Mr Di Rupo also told the press conference that based on a report from the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) 202 of Wallonia’s 262 will be entitled to seek help from the Disaster Fund. The Walloon PM added that “This shows you the scale of the disaster that we are experiencing”.

In order to coordinate the reconstruction programme and to manage to emergency relief measures in place during the intervening period, the Walloon Government has set up a “Special Commissariat for Reconstruction” at its head will be Catherine Delcourt and Syvie Marique. Ms Delcourt is a communications expert and is a Commissioner at the office of the Governor of Liège Province. Sylvie Marique is the Secretary-General of the Walloon Public Service.

Other measures announced at the press conference are the provision of 750 portacabins to help house some of the businesses whose premises were destroyed or damaged in the flood.

A cull of rats that are now a menace in many of the afflicted areas and a clean up of water and soil polluted by the many cars swept away by and heating oil tanks swamped in the flood were also announced.

The Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that Wallonia can continue to count on support from the Federal Government. "There are currently 250 soldiers helping out on the ground. Furthermore, the limit on the amount that companies are allowed to donate in (tax-deductible) gifts is being scrapped. Currently this is set at 500,000 euro/annum”.

Mr Di Rupo estimates that in the first instance 2 billion euro will be needed from the Disaster Fund to finance the reconstruction work.