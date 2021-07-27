In Brussels just 44% of people between 18 and 34 have received their first coronavirus jab

In Flanders 81% of people between the age of 18 and 34 have been vaccinated at least once against coronavirus. In Wallonia this is 64%, while in Brussels just 44% have received at least one jab. Across all age groups vaccination levels in Brussels are lower than in Flanders and Wallonia. However, the situation is particularly acute among younger adults. This is reflected in the number of COVID-19 patients currently on ICUs. Although Brussels only accounts for just over 11% of Belgium’s population, 40% of all COVID-19 patients being cared for on Belgian ICU’s are currently being looked after on ICUs of hospitals in Brussels.

As has proved to be the case among the capital’s population the great diversity that is Brussels has made it difficult for the authorities to communicate efficiently with (sections of) the population about the vaccination campaign. Consequently, the authorities are using tailored advertising technics to try and get the message home. Furthermore, it has been decided that if the people won’t come to the vaccination centre, then the vaccination centre should come to them.

The Head of the Brussels Health Inspectorate Inge Neven told VRT News that "We continue to inform people through social media and campaigns that are running at a municipal level. In addition to this we have our local vaccination centre antennas that were a great success among the older population, and we have 5 busses that we send to the areas that have the lowest vaccination levels”.

The busses are also dispatched to large events such as the fun fare that is currently being held near to Brussels South railway station. Ms Neven told the VRT that between 40 and 100 vaccines are administered in the busses each day. Although this figure is low, the Head of the Brussels health inspectorate believes that it can have a snowball effect as those vaccinated tell others about the possibilities for getting a jab.

The regional authorities are also collaborating with religious leaders (imams, priests…) and community leaders in an effort to get the message across.

Ms Neven says that she has every hope that this strategy (that was already used to convince older adults) will work. Currently 70% of people in Brussels over 45 have been vaccinated. This is 80% among those over the age of 65.