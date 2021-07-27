Number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals back above 300

On Sunday 25 July (the latest date for which figures are available) 7,899,440 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 83% of the adult population and 68.6% of the population as a whole. Of these 6,201,304 people have been fully immunised, which is 67.0% of the country’s adults and 53.8% of the population as a whole.

During the week from 19 to 25 July the country’s hospitals reported an average of 28 hospitalisations of COVID-19 patients each day. This is 9% up on the average number of admissions for the previous week. Although the number of hospital admissions continues to rise it is rising less sharply than had been the case.

On Sunday 27 July 27 people with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital in Belgium. 15 patients were discharged. The country’s hospitals reported that they were caring for a total of 305 patients with COVID-19. This figure is up 14% on a week earlier.

Of those in hospital with COVID-19, 97 are being treated on ICUs of whom 55 are on ventilators. Both these figures have risen by 15% during the past week.

During the week from 19 to 25 July an average of 2 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is the same as the average for the previous week. On 13, 17, 19 and 20 July no COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Belgium. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,228 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 19 to 25 July 1,472 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium. This is 10% up on the average for the previous week. Although the number of positive tests continues to rise it is rising less slowly than had been the case in previous weeks.

Between 19 and 25 July an average of 64,400 coronavirus tests were carried out. This is down 7% on the previous week. Of those tested 2.6% tested positive, a rise of 0.46 percentage points.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus currently stands at 1.08. This means that every 100 people with coronavirus infect a further 108 others.