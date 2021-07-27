PM believes that large indoor events can take place this autumn, concert organisers sceptical

Although the Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo can’t or won’t make any firm promises, he believes that in autumn large-scale indoor events should be able to take place again here in Belgium. Mr De Croo was speaking in an interview with the VRT’s music radio station Studio Brussel. As soon as it allowed to do so Studio Brussel hopes to organise a dance event entitled “I want to dance again” at Antwerp’s Sportpaleis.

"You have to be cautious about what you say, but I believe that we should go for it. If everyone is motivated to get vaccinated, then this kind of thing should be possible during the second half of the year. If you then go to an event and are not vaccinated this will be at your own risk”, Mr De Croo said.

Despite his apparent optimism about indoor events this coming autumn, Mr De Croo is more cautious about music festivals lasting several days that are planned for this summer.

"This is trickier as those attending are very young. For example, many 16-year-olds have not yet been fully immunised. A lot of festivals are going ahead. Above I hope that next year a lot of the festivals will have survived”.