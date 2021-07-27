Three games and three wins for Belgium’s hockey men

Dohmen opened the scoring for Belgium on 4 minutes. However, South Africa equalised just a minute later through Cassiem. The Belgian Lions reacted with an onslaught and goals from Hendrickx, Briels, Van Doren and a second goal from Dohmen left Belgium 5-1 up after 15 minutes of play.

Hendrickx scored a further two goals from penalty corners. However, he also missed once as well. Gougnard and Charlier were Belgium’s other two scorers.

Despite the convincing win, South Africa’s ability to score four goals did lay bare issues in the Red Lions’ defence.

On Thursday Belgium takes on Canada with the Team GB hockey team being Belgium’s last group stage match opponent on Friday.

