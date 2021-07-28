15,000 bees found dead; vandals suspected

The 15,000 dead bees were found in a hive used to exhibit living bees and show people how they live and why they are so important.

Nick Bogaert believes vandals have been at work and that the bees were poisoned: “They could have died of starvation, but that is highly unlikely. There was enough food about.”

The bees were living in a special exhibition hive that allows members of the public to get up real close and see what the bees are up to. “We were able to open the hive so that everybody could see the bees in action. We’ll definitely have to get a new hive next year!”