Belgian Lions trounced by magnificent Latvia

The Belgian Lions had actually beaten Latvia 21-20 in the group stage but the Belgians now failed to pierce the strong Latvian defence. From the outset both teams set a very high pace, but Latvia didn’t want any repeat of their last encounter and soon took control of the match. Nauris Miezis and Karlis Lasmanis were in top form. Belgian chances bounced off the ring, while the Latvians continued to score.

Later Belgium met Serbia to decide the bronze medal. Serbia is rated the world's best team. The Balkan nation took an early lead with the Belgians failing to dent the Serbian defence. 21-10 was the final score with the Belgian Lions returning home without a medal.

