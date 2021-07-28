Covid update: steady rise in numbers continues

By 26 July 7,916,872 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 83.1% of adults and works out at 68.7% of the total population. 6,286,469 had got their second shot.

In the week to 26 July on average 30 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 14% on the week.

On Monday 39 patients were hospitalised. 39 were discharged.

309 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 16% on the week. 94 are in intensive care. 53 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 24 July on average two deaths a day was linked to Covid. The figure is double the previous week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 24 July, 1,481 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 10% on the week.

On average 61,889 tests are carried out each day in the week to 19 July. The figure is down 13% on the week. 2.7% of tests came back positive. That’s an increase of 0.6%.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.11. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 111 others and the epidemic is widening.