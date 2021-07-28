Extra police dispatched to the Flemish coast

At least 28 extra police officers will be on patrol on the Flemish Riviera each single day. Mounted police are being deployed to patrol seafronts and other busy spots. In rail stations police will be on hand to direct crowds when it gets busy.



Ms Verlinden believes it’s better to be safe than sorry and incidents must be nipped in the bud before they get out of hand.



Local mayors had requested extra officers. The population of some seaside resorts more than doubles in the holidays.