Fleming conquers K2 without oxygen

“I’m never doing this again” Niels confided to his blog. The Antwerpian is no stranger to this mountain having aborted a similar attempt due to an injury inflicted by the extreme cold two years ago.

Niels’s success today is the realisation of a childhood dream. “I sometimes doubted I would do it, but I persevered thanks to the determination of friends and family.

Niels’s coach Griet Veris followed his every move from a distance: “He left Camp 4 last night. We followed him all night using the GPS tracking. We saw he had reached the summit this morning.”

“The weather was excellent, no wind and on the summit, he was able to make pictures using his drone.”

“He has a hard day in front of him. Getting down safely too is also an achievement.

K2 stands 8,611 metres high in the borderlands between Pakistan and the People’s Republic of China. It’s the second highest mountain on earth. It’s seen as difficult to climb and one in four mountaineers has died in the attempt.

In 2018 a first Belgian, using oxygen, conquered the mountain.