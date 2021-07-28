No GB quarantine for fully jabbed Belgians
There is good news for Belgians and Belgian residents wishing to travel to Britain. The UK, Scottish and Welsh governments have relaxed their rules for travellers arriving from the EU and the US.
Starting 2 August people travelling from these two areas who are fully vaccinated no longer need to quarantine for ten days in England.
Travellers will still have to produce the result of a negative corona test on arrival and get tested on Day 2. Scotland and Wales have adopted similar policies.