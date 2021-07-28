Returning travellers make up a fifth of Brussels’ corona cases

Brussels had 261 cases per 100,000 head of population during the last fortnight. The Reproduction number stands at 1.08. 3.2% of tests come back positive. Among travellers this figure rises to 3.5%.

Travellers returning from red zone countries make up a fifth of the positive cases in Brussels.

“A lot of tests are carried out and a lot of positive cases are found. Because vaccination levels are low among the young, more positive cases are recorded in this age group” says Inge Neven of the Brussels health inspection.

Brussels is deploying more officers to check people returning from red zones as well as people who test positive comply with quarantine rules.