90% of adults  have been jabbed in Flanders

The Flemish figure is higher than in Wallonia where 78% of adults have received at least one jab. 68% are fully vaccinated.

The situation in the Belgian capital is more problematic with only 61% of adults having received one jab. 52% of adults are fully vaccinated in Brussels.

For the country as a whole the picture is the following: 83.2% of adults have received at least one shot. 68.8% are fully vaccinated. This means 68.9% of the total population has had at least one jab with 55.3% of the population fully vaccinated.