Belgian fortunes revive at the Olympics

Belgium’s men’s hockey team is triumphant. The Red Lions thrashed Canada 9-1 in their penultimate group stage match. The Belgians were off to a halting start conceding too much in defence. When Hendrickx scored for Belgium Pearson managed to equalise.

But the Belgians really came into their own in the third quarter with 5 goals. The return of Boon following injury inspired confidence with Van Aubel finalising the score at 9-1. The Red Lions meet Team GB on Friday ahead of the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Swimmer Fanny Lecluyse is through to the 200m breaststroke final. At her 3rd Olympics she covered the distance in 2’23’’73, finishing 5th in her semi-final, 8th overall.

Sailor Emma Plasschaert is making good headway. In the rankings she jumped from 5th to 4th place today: a medal is now a realistic possibility for this Belgian contender.

Sadly, in judo, Toma Nikiforov was eliminated in the second round. Fighting against tears he told VRT: “All lights were green. My preparation was perfect. Alas it stops here. This isn’t what I came for. I messed up.”