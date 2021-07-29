Consult a psychologist for 11 euros

Koen Lowet, the managing director of the Flemish Association of Clinical Psychologists, believes the move could cut waiting lists.

“One of the reasons why there are long waiting lists to consult a psychologist is due to the fact psychologists offering consultations only work limited hours. It simply didn’t pay to do this full time. The new funding arrangement will permit this and we expect many colleagues to focus more of offering consultations increasing capacity in first line psychological care and getting help to more people”.