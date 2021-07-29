Hospitalisations rise as increase in new infections slows

By 27 July 7,937,784 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 83.2% of adults and works out at 68.9% of the total population. 6,376,707 had got their second shot.

In the week to 27 July on average 32 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 17% on the week.

On Tuesday 42 patients were hospitalised. 42 were discharged.

311 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 11% on the week. 96 are in intensive care. 49 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 25 July on average two deaths a day was linked to Covid. The figure is 56% up on the previous week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 25 July, 1,472 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 8% on the week.

On average 60,226 tests are carried out each day in the week to 25 July. The figure is down 16% on the week. 2.8% of tests came back positive. That’s an increase of 0.7%.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.16. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 116 others and the epidemic is widening.