Hospitalisations rise as increase in new infections slows
New cases of coronavirus and hospitalisations continue to rise. The number of new cases has remained more or less steady for five days now. Over 30 people are being hospitalised each day.
By 27 July 7,937,784 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 83.2% of adults and works out at 68.9% of the total population. 6,376,707 had got their second shot.
In the week to 27 July on average 32 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 17% on the week.
On Tuesday 42 patients were hospitalised. 42 were discharged.
311 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 11% on the week. 96 are in intensive care. 49 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.
In the week to 25 July on average two deaths a day was linked to Covid. The figure is 56% up on the previous week.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 25 July, 1,472 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 8% on the week.
On average 60,226 tests are carried out each day in the week to 25 July. The figure is down 16% on the week. 2.8% of tests came back positive. That’s an increase of 0.7%.
Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.16. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 116 others and the epidemic is widening.