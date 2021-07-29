July floods: “Only one person still missing”

The body of a woman from Verviers (Liege Province) was found in Trooz.

Federal police say 38 victims have been identified. Earlier in the week, before the body of the woman from Verviers was recovered, the Walloon government put the death toll at 41. The reason for this discrepancy is not immediately clear.

Federal police are still searching for the last unaccounted person, though hopes of finding her alive have faded.

“Of course we are continuing to search for the man, to offer her family answers” says An Berger of the federal police. We suspect the man did not survive the floods, but we can not say this with any certainty as long as no body has been found.”