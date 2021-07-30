70% of adults in Belgium fully immunised against coronavirus

According to the vaccination statistics that cover the period to Wednesday 28 July, 70.1% (6,498,934) of adults in Belgium are fully immunised against coronavirus. This is 56.4% of the population as a whole. Meanwhile, 7,963,756 people (83.3% of the adult population and 69.1% of the population as a whole) have received at least one shot of coronavirus vaccine.

At a regional level 4 million people in Flanders are fully immunised. This is 73% of the adult population. In Wallonia this is 69%. However, the Brussels-Capital Region is lagging way behind with just 53% of adults having been fully immunised.

Meanwhile, hospital admissions continue to rise. During the week from 22 to 28 July an average of 33 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital each day. This is 23% up on the average number of hospital admissions during the previous week.

On Wednesday 28 July the hospitals reported 43 admissions of COVID-19 patients, up 4 on the figures for Tuesday. 42 patients were discharged. The latest figures show that 318 COVID-19 patients are in Belgian hospitals, a rise of 10% on a week ago.

Of those hospitalised 93 COVID-19 patients are on ICUs, 45 of whom are on ventilators.

During the week from 19 to 25 July an average of 2 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is more than double the average daily death toll for the previous week. The COVID-19 death toll in Belgium currently stands at 25,235.

During the week from 20 to 26 July an average of 1,469 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 4% up on the previous week. However, the pace of the rise is slowing.

During the same period 58,183 people were tested for coronavirus each day, down 20% of the average number of tests during the previous week. Of these 2.8% tested positive.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.18. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 118 others.