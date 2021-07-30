Flemish actor (51) questioned about suspected child rape

The investigation was launched after information was passed to the Judicial Authorities by ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’.

Together with a Dutch undercover journalist, the paper followed the man for several months. The Antwerp Judicial Authorities' spokesman Kristof Aerts told VRT News that “The Antwerp Judicial Authorities got to work straight away with the information received from DPG”. DPG is the media group that includes the dailies ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’ and ‘De Morgen’ and the commercial broadcaster VTM.

“After an initial analysis of whether criminal acts had been perpetrated, the Judicial Authorities decided to appoint an Examining Magistrate to an investigation into the rape of minors”.

“Due to the seriousness of the allegations, we took action straight away”, Mr Aerts added.

On Friday 23 July the suspect was apprehended and questioned by Antwerp police for the first time. In addition to this a property has been searched and some items had been confiscated. The Examining Magistrate released the man after questioning.