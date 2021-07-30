Mayor orders the demolition of 50 homes in flood ravaged Pepinster

Around 350 people lived in the buildings. The lion’s share of the buildings that are to be demolished had already been declared uninhabitable in the wake of the flood.

During the past few days, engineers have looked at the stability of dozens of flood damaged buildings in Pepinster. Around 50 homes were judged to be unsafe and must now be demolished. Some of the houses were already all but demolished by the flood.

As most of the houses had already been declared uninhabitable and their occupants have sought shelter elsewhere, the municipal authorities in Pepinster have not been able to contact them all with the news that their homes are to be demolished. They have been kindly requested to contact the municipal authorities.