More than 40% of people that request a free PCR test don’t take it

However, Ms Moykens added that just 58% of those that had requested a code have actually taken a coronavirus test.

Speaking on VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’, Ms Moykens said that “We have noticed that a lot of people request a code, but don’t book a test”.

Karine Moykens can’t say exactly why this is the case. However, the fact that the codes are only valid for ten days and limited computer skills among some of those that had requested a code could have played a role.

The Head of the Inter-Federal Testing & Tracing Committee is keen to stress that there is sufficient capacity in the testing centres. “For people that are ill as well as for those that have had a high-risk contact and those that are leaving for or returning from a holiday”.