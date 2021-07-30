Princess Elisabeth finishes her military training climbing the rocks where her great great grandfather met his death

As a cadet at the Royal Military School Princess Elisabeth took part in the military parade to mark Belgium’s national day on 21 July. Earlier this week she completed her training with a final three-day course at the Commando Training Centre in Marche-les-Dames.

There the cadets take part in various adventurous activities including scaling the rocks of the cliff face where Albert I fell to his death 87 years ago.

Princess Elisabeth leaves the Royal Military School with a glowing report.

The school’s Colonel Van Avermaet told VRT News that “Princess Elisabeth has done well at all levels, both militarily and academically and also in the fields of sport and her character. She passed the course with flying colours. Elisabeth is a student that we were glad to have. She was well integrated in the group and wasn’t noticed, which is a compliment".