Vaccines stored at Ghent Vaccination Centre during power cut declared safe

The woman in charge of vaccinations at the centre Frija De Smet told VRT News that the electricity supply issues were caused by a technical fault. “Either the system was overloaded or there was a short circuit that caused the power supply to trip in order to prevent a fire. This is a good thing, but it caused a power outage. The fridges are back up and running again now”.

An emergency generator at the centre failed to start, leaving the refrigeration facilities at the centre without power for several hours.

Those with an appointment for a vaccination between 8am and 10am on Friday morning saw their appointments cancelled as it wasn’t clear whether the vaccines that had been stored overnight could be used. Around 400 people rescheduled their appointments to later in the day. Around 100 others will get their jabs at a later date.