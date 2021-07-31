Child Focus calls on schools to teach children about the dangers that lurk on the internet

Child Focus believes that as almost all children these days are active on social media and in chat rooms it is only logical that schools should make their pupils aware of the potential dangers. Making children more aware of the dangers would serve to protect them against potential abusers, Child Focus says.

The organisation’s Selyna Ayuso told VRT News that “We call for open communication between schools and pupils, but also between parents and children”.

"Children should be able to check their privacy settings, know how to react when strangers chat with them and know how to block people from their contacts”.

Many children don’t realise that someone that says that they are a 13-year-old boy online is in reality a 50-year-old man.

Child Focus also calls for tighter rules for chat sites. The organisation says that users should always be obliged to register rather that being allowed to place anonymous posts.

On Friday it was revealed that a 51-year-old actor is the subject of a criminal investigation. He is accused of having raped several boys. The man is alleged to have come into contact with his victims via the internet.

Parents that have any questions about their children’s online safety can call Child Focus on 116 000.