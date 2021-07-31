Couckuyt through to semi-final of 400 metre hurdles after setting new Belgian record

In the triathlon there was no medal for the Belgian Hammers. However, our country’s team came in a very respectable 5th in the mixed team relay. Team GB took gold.

In the 400m hurdles Paulien Couckuyt is trough to the semi-final after setting a new Belgian record. Couckuyt was third in her group. The semi-final will take place on Monday Hanne Claes has been knocked out.