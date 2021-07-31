COVID-19: hospitalisations up, number of positive tests down for the first time in a more than a month

The vaccination campaign continues to advance swiftly. On Thursday 29 July (the latest date for which figures are available) 7,993,557 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 83.4% of the adult population and 69.4% of the population as a whole. 6,630,964 people in Belgium are fully immunised. This is 71.4% of the adult population and 57.6% of the population as a whole.

At a regional level 4.1 million people in Flanders are fully immunised. This is 75% of all adults in are region. In Wallonia the figure is 69%, while the Brussels-Capital Region lags far behind at 54%.

During the week from 24 to 30 July an average of 33 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital each day. This is 22% up on the previous week.

On Thursday the country’s hospitals reported 25 admissions of COVID-19 patients. 35 patients were discharged. 317 patients with COVID-19 are currently hospitalised, a rise of 16% on a week ago.

Of those in hospital 96 are on ICUs. 45 of these are on ventilators.

During the week from 22 to 28 July an average of 3 people with COVID-19 died each day. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,241 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 21 to 27 July an average of 1,418 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus. This is 4% down on the average for the previous week. For the first time since 26 June the 7-day average for new infections has fallen.

However fewer people were tested. Between 21 and 27 July an average of 55,285 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is down 25% on the figures for the previous week.

Of those tested 2.9% tested positive for coronavirus, a rise of 0.7 percentage points on the previous week.

The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.14. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect an average of 114 others.