Investigation opened after man dies following arrest

The 26-year-old man died in hospital on Friday. He was detained on the Brabantstraat not far from Brussels North railway station on Wednesday night. A police patrol vehicle had been dispatched to the Brabantstraat after reports had been received of a naked man that was damaging a car. The man is reported to have become unwell after the arrival of the police officers and was taken to hospital where he died late on Friday afternoon.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Brussels Judicial Authorities said that a police surgeon has been appointed and an autopsy will be carried out on the dead man’s body.

"A toxicological examination will also be carried out. The results of the investigation won’t be available for some time”, a spokesperson said.

The Francophone commercial broadcaster RTL reports that the man suffered cardiac arrest in the ambulance while he was being taken to hospital. Doctors at the hospital are reported to have found that he was suffering from a brain haemorrhage.

The man’s sister told RTL that her brother had several wounds on his body that she alleges could only have been the result of police violence. The family is planning a march to remember the dead man. The Brussels Judicial Authorities are refusing to comment on any injuries that the dead man may have sustained during his arrest.