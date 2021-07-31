Man hospitalised as dispute between neighbours gets out of hand

Police were called to a disturbance in a block of flats on the Ernest Claesstraat in Zichem at around half past twelve on Friday night. Two residents were involved in a violent confrontation the cause of which is not yet clear. One of the two men sustained cuts to his chest.

Sarah Callewaert of the Leuven Judicial Authorities told VRT News that “The investigation will find out who was the main aggressor here and whether the injury was made by a knife or by another implement”.

The 50-year-old injured man was evacuated from his flat by the Fire Service using ladders and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"He has since been able to leave hospital land will now be questioned”, Ms Callewaert added.

A 33-year-old man that is suspected of having injured the 50-year-old was taken away by police and has since been questioned.

Forensic officers and a police surgeon have attended the scene as part of the Leuven Judicial Authorities’ investigation. An Examining Magistrate will decide whether the suspect will remain in custody.