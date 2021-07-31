More than 50,000 passengers at Brussels Airport on Friday

Nevertheless, passenger number were still just 54% of what they were on 30 July 2019. The last weekend of July is traditionally a busy one at the airports and on the roads as people that took their annual summer vacation in July return home and those taking their vacation in August depart for their holiday destinations.

In a press statement released on Saturday morning Brussels Airport said that it was pleased that passenger numbers had exceeded 50,000 on Friday. “Exceeding the 50,000 mark is important and it serves to motivate the whole community at Brussels Airport that has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis since March 2020”.

Passenger numbers exceeded 45,000 on several days during July.