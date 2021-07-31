No medal despite strong performance by Belgium’s mixed 4x400 metre team

Whether this was a deciding factor in Belgium not earning a podium place we will never know. However, many commentors had believed that Bolingo would give the mixed 4x400 metre team that extra push to enable them to take a medal.

However, it was not to be, and it was Poland that took gold, the United States silver and the Dominican Republic silver. Both the US and Dominican team were only in the final after their appeal against disqualification was upheld.

This coupled with Cynthia Bolingo pulling out just prior to the race did Belgium’s medal chances no good. Cynthia Bolingo had believed that she was fully recovered from her hamstring injury. However, the injury resurfaced during the warm-up.

Imke Vervaet came into the team at the last minute. Dylan Borlée was in 6th place when he passed on the baton to her. Imke Vervaert performed well and was 5th when she handed over the baton to Camille Laus. However, by then the Belgians were unlikely to catch the first three. Kevin Borlée attempted to move heaven and earth to earn a podium place. He was able to get ahead of the British runner, but it was only good enough for 5th. The Dutch team came in 4th.