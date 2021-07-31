What’s new from 1 August?

Up until now you could only use consumption cheques to pay for your purchases at small (with less than 10 employees) retail outlets that had been forced to close for at least a month due to the measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. These restrictions no longer apply from 1 August and the cheques can be used in all non-food retail outlets.

However, the cheques may not be used for online purchases. In addition to retail outlets, the cheques can also be used to pay for cinema, theatre or museum tickets and to pay for a visit to the hairdresser, beautician, the local swimming baths or bowling alley and even to pay for driving lessons.

Last year companies that had done well during the coronavirus crisis such as the supermarkets, couriers and distribution sector were allowed to give their employees consumption cheques up to the value of 300 euro as a bonus for their hard work. This year companies can give up to 500 euro’s-worth of consumption cheques to their employees. The decision to extend the system and raise the maximum amount was one of the things agreed by employers and the trade unions during the wage negotiation talks earlier this year.