4th place overall for Emma Plasschaert despite her finishing second in medal race

Thereafter she had the wind in her sails finishing in the top 5 in her next three race. A medal appeared to be in her sights. However, in the penultimate day of the sailing competition she finished 17th and 21st. Her 21st place was later scrapped. This meant that she had a lot of work to do in Sunday’s medal race.

Emma started the race 5th overall, four points behind the sailor in 3rd place, the Swede Josefin Olsson. She would need to finish the final race at least two places ahead of Olsson or hope that second place Bouwmeester or the leader Rindom had a serious off-day if order to take a medal.

Plasschaert started enthusiastically. So much so in fact that she even flirted with disqualification. After the first buoy she stormed on to first place in the race. At that moment a silver medal was even in her sights as Bouwmeester was flagging. However, the Dutch sailor soon put things right.

Sadly, for Plasschaert Olsson remained not far behind her throughout. At the penultimate buoy the Swede overtook the Belgian to lead the race. Olsson won the race with Emma Plasschaert a close second. The other sailors were a good way behind. Nevertheless, the West Flemings' performance in the final race was not sufficient for her to overtake Rindom or Bouwmeester in the overall points tally. The Dane Rindom took gold, Olsson silver and Bouwmeester bronze.