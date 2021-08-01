A second titan arum flowers at Meise Botanical Gardens

It is quite exceptional for two of the rare plant to be in bloom in one place at the same time. In the wild the titan arum grows in the tropical rainforests of the Indonesian island of Sumatra. The second of the giant plants that went into in bloom at Meise is around 2 metre 40 centimetres tall.

The stench of the titan arum’s flower is designed to attract insects to pollenate the plant. Anyone wishing to see the flowers will have to be quick as the plant only stays in bloom for just 72 hours.