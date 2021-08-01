Gymnast Nina Derwael takes gold in Tokyo

In an initial reaction to her historic victory Nina Derwael told VRT Sport that “I feel like I’m dreaming”.

Despite the stress and pressure that competing at the Olympics entails Nina Derwael said that she had tried to keep a level head.

“I tried to stick to my routine and I am happy that it worked”.

“I knew it had to happen today and I’m happy I succeeded”.

She went onto thank the training staff, her family and those that had offered her help and support over the years.

Her Olympic gold medal is the culmination of years of hard work and her victory will be remembered for many years to come.