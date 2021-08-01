Heavy storms on the way

The showers of heavy rain and/or thunderstorms will cross the country from west to east. KMI has issued a Code Yellow weather warning for all areas of the country with the exception of areas along the coast.

Those requiring assistance to deal with, for example, flooded cellars or flooded streets, can call 1722 or send a message via the 1722.be website. The standard emergency number 112 should only be called if the situation you wish to report could be life-threatening.

From the afternoon coastal areas will see some sunshine. However, it will remain cool with temperatures reaching no higher than between 17°C and 22°C. Winds will be moderate westerly to south-westerly moving to westerly to north-westerly in the late afternoon.

On Sunday evening and during Sunday night they will be some localised showers, initially with the chance of a thunderstorm. It will remain generally cloudy and there could be some fog. During the night central and northern areas can expect some more rain. Temperatures will fall to between 10°C and 14°C.