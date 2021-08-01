Kevin Borleé and Jonathan Sacoor through to semi-final of 400 metre race
The Belgians Kevin Borlée and Jonathan Sacoor (photo above) have secured a place in the semi-final of the men’s 400 metres at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Both finished in the top three in their respective races which was enough for qualification.
Jonathan’s Secoor’s group was especially tough as it included the former Olympic and World Champion Kirani James and the veteran runner Isaac Makwala.
This made little impression on the 21-year-old Belgian and he sped forth to take third place with a chrono of 45"41.
Kevin Borlée followed Sacoor’s example running his best time of the season (45”36) to take second place in his race.
The semi-finals will be run on Monday afternoon.