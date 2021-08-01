Minister calls on local authorities to ban building in areas susceptible to flooding

Ms Demir told VRT News that “Investing in construction in this kind of area is investing in your own misery”.

The 300 social housing units in Meise were to have been built at a site known to be susceptible to flooding during periods of excessive rainfall. In the wake of the recent storms, the municipal authorities in Meise decided that the planned social housing development will not take place at the site.

The Mayor of Meise Gerda Van den Brande (nationalist) told VRT News that “I myself have stood there with my feet covered with mud and with water up to my knees”.

She added that "It would be outrageous to build here. It would simply create problems. We need to think about the future while we still can. The social housing definitely needs to be built, but we’re going to spread it out and we’re going to have to look elsewhere”.