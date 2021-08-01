Sports
2021 Getty Images

Red Lions through to Olympic semi-final

Belgium’s national men’s hockey team the Red Lions have earned a place in the semi-finals of the hockey competition at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Our hockey men beat Spain by 3 goals to 1 in their quarter final match on Sunday. 

The victory came despite the Spaniards having taken the lead after a controversial own goal. 

It wasn’t until the second half of the game that the Belgians took command.

Hendrickx equalised for the Belgians 6 minutes into the second half. Boon made it 2-1 6 minutes later with Hendrickx scoring his second goal of the game 5 minutes from time. 

