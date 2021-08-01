Red Lions through to Olympic semi-final
Belgium’s national men’s hockey team the Red Lions have earned a place in the semi-finals of the hockey competition at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Our hockey men beat Spain by 3 goals to 1 in their quarter final match on Sunday.
The victory came despite the Spaniards having taken the lead after a controversial own goal.
It wasn’t until the second half of the game that the Belgians took command.
Hendrickx equalised for the Belgians 6 minutes into the second half. Boon made it 2-1 6 minutes later with Hendrickx scoring his second goal of the game 5 minutes from time.